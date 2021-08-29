Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Emirates suspends Nigeria flights until September 5

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 29, 2021

Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.


Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Sunday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 5.

Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans," the airline said.

Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.




