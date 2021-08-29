Coronavirus: UAE reports 987 Covid-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 73.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 987 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,554 recoveries and 2 deaths.
With schools starting on Sunday after a long summer break, most parents are making sure that their children are fully vaccinated. They have taken eligible children for the Covid-19 jabs and many are ensuring that other vaccines for polio, tetanus, diphtheria and chickenpox have also been taken as per the recommended schedule.
Meanwhile, UAE authorities on Saturday announced that the country will resume issuing tourist visas.
The UAE will receive tourists “from all countries” who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted, authorities announced on Saturday.
The new directive is applicable from August 30, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a joint statement.
