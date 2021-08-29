UAE resumes tourist visas: 6 things you need to know
Here's what tourists arriving in the UAE should keep in mind.
UAE authorities on Saturday announced that the country will resume issuing tourist visas.
Here's everything you need to know:
UAE: Visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries
1. Application for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries starting August 30
2. Tourists will need to be vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines
3. Tourist visas are also open for passengers from where travel was previously restricted
4. Passengers arriving on tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival
5. All previous rules for those unvaccinated, including exempted categories, remain in place.
6. Travellers wishing to receive the benefits provided to those vaccinated in the UAE can register their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.
UAE visit visa: How many times can I extend it?
UAE: Multi-entry tourist visas announced for all nationalities
Passengers from Pakistan flying to China, Hong Kong via Dubai to take rapid PCR test before flight
