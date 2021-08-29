Back to school in UAE: All three learning models resume in Sharjah

The organisation concludes a round of thorough inspections, talks with management

Private schools that apply Ministry of Education or foreign curricula in Sharjah started to receive students from various educational levels today, under strict application of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new academic year 2021-2022 has been launched with three educational systems, including in-person, hybrid and virtual, to ensure a safe education environment.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) recently made changes to the guidelines previously distributed to schools. The changes include bus and class capacity.

Muhadasa Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, during a meeting with private school management in Sharjah, said that the authority made great efforts and preparations to ensure the reception of the new year and the resumption of attendance in a healthy and safe educational environment for staff, students and parents.

It provided educational cadres with various tools and the necessary means to ensure the success of the school year. SPEA also continues working to enhance its competencies and raise students' awareness and knowledge as part of its goals.

ALSO READ:

>> Look: Students in UAE return to schools after summer break

>> Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Excitement as students return for first day of on-site classes

>> Amazon's top 10 Back-to-School essentials

Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, said that the authority concluded its inspections and field tours of all private schools in the emirate. This was done to ensure schools' readiness to receive students, commitment to SPEA guidelines, and adherence to the required measures.

He stressed that the authority was ready with proactive plans in preparation for various possibilities.

Al Hosani added that these come under the context of SPEA's keenness on the health and safety of all parties in the educational system. It believes in the importance of solidarity and joint action to make the new academic year a success and position Sharjah as one of the safest educational environments.