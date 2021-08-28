UAE: Parents ensure kids' vaccinations ahead of school reopening

Along with Covid-19 jabs, parents are making sure that children are vaccinated against other infectious diseases.

With schools starting on Sunday after a long summer break, most parents are making sure that their children are fully vaccinated.

They have taken eligible children for the Covid-19 jabs and many are ensuring that other vaccines for polio, tetanus, diphtheria and chickenpox have also been taken as per the recommended schedule.

Malaysian expat Adilatul said: “My 14-year-old daughter has finished both her doses of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of school reopening. The country’s robust vaccination drive has instilled a lot of confidence in us and now I am ready to send her to school. There has been a surge in vaccinations and as more children receive the Covid-19 inoculation we are hopeful the spread of the virus would be curtailed to a great extent. Besides, schools have provided a comprehensive roadmap for a sensible and safe return for students.”

Amatullah Arsiwala, an Indian expat and student at Al Diyafah High School, said: “I am excited to go back to school, to see my friends, teachers and most importantly feel the joy of being back in my classroom. I am 12 and my parents got me vaccinated before school reopening. Additionally, I will follow all safety guidelines as mentioned by my parents, the school and the government.”

Children get jabbed for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox

Meanwhile, parents are once again updating their children’s health card for other diseases that many seem to have forgotten. They are rushing to clinics to vaccinate their children against other infectious diseases.

Arijit Nandi, parent of a Year 1 student said: “With so much of talk surrounding Covid-19, we are somehow forgetting other important jabs. My wife reminded me about our son’s immunisation schedule. On Saturday, we took him for his measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox shots before schools reopened. Those are equally important vaccines that we must not forget.”

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, many countries had also reported a decline in other childhood immunisation rates.

But now with more takers for in-person education in the new academic year/term, parents aim to protect their children from other vaccine-preventable diseases that have been prevalent for long.

Dubai resident Sai Bhagwat noted: “As soon as my son turned five, I took him to the health centre so that we are on the top of his immunisation schedule. Schools are also a place from which children can contract a lot of other viruses, not just Covid. Children tend to get excited. Besides, they share sports and craft equipment, although now it’s much less due to the pandemic. However, we must make sure that our kids do not remain under-immunised. Later in September, I will also go for my son’s flu shot as I do every year.”