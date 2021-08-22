Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,076 Covid-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 309,026 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,076 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,649 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 22 are 709,378 while total recoveries stand at 690,926. The death toll now stands at 2,020.

On Saturday, authorities updated the fines and penalties for violating Covid safety rules and measures in the UAE.

The updated list specifies fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh50,000 for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance with safety rules like mask use and social distancing; spreading fake news, information or coronavirus-related rumours; and vehicle capacity.

Travel rules continue to be revised in light of the evolving Covid-19 situation. On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Media office shared an updated Green List of destinations from where individuals can travel directly to Abu Dhabi, effective August 22 (12am UAE time).

Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 28, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

The airline updated its website with the latest advisory to note that customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

In fresh precautionary measures for federal government employees, authorities on Sunday announced that those who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. It applies to employees of federal government departments and ministries.