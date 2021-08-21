New Covid rules in UAE: When can masks be removed?
Dh3,000 fine for failing to adhere to mask rules
Face masks are among the strongest tools to fight Covid-19. Several countries have relaxed rules around masks, only to reintroduce them to fight surges in daily infections.
Daily Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining in the UAE, with the current month (August) reporting the lowest number of infections this year so far. However, the authorities are not taking any chances by removing the mask requirement in public places.
In the updated list penalties announced for violating Covid safety rules, the UAE Public Prosecution has maintained a Dh3,000 for failure to wear masks.
Medical or fabric face masks are compulsory for residents entering closed public spaces, shopping malls and public transportation means. They should remained masked up while walking in open places.
Drivers and passengers in private vehicles are to remain masked up as well, unless the driver is alone or the passengers are family members and domestic help; and second-degree relatives.
Face masks may be removed in the following instances:
> While eating or drinking in cafes and restaurants or similar places.
> If a person is suffering from pulmonary or respiratory diseases documented in a medical report.
> When one is playing a sport alone.
> When a resident is working individually in an office.
> When a person wants to be medically examined.
> People of determination who suffer from severe disability.
