Covid in UAE: PCR test must every 2 days for unvaccinated govt staff

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 22, 2021

The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29.


Federal government employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. It applies to employees of federal government departments and ministries.

The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29.

More details to follow.




