Covid in UAE: PCR test must every 2 days for unvaccinated govt staff

The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29.

Federal government employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days.

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. It applies to employees of federal government departments and ministries.

More details to follow.