Covid in UAE: PCR test must every 2 days for unvaccinated govt staff
The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29.
Federal government employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to take a PCR test every two days.
This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources. It applies to employees of federal government departments and ministries.
More details to follow.
