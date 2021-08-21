Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended till August 28, says Emirates
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six restricted countries could return to the emirates.
Flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 28, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.
The airline updated its website with the latest advisory to note that customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.
Affected flight bookings have been cancelled, it added.
The update in travel guidelines follows advice offered by the airline's customer service representatives on social media on Saturday, whereby hopeful travellers were informed that flights from Nigeria would be available for booking from August 29.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry was suspended — including Nigeria — could return to the emirates.
However, Emirates later announced that flights to and from Nigeria would remain suspended until August 20.
Hi there, the first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August. Please continue to monitor our website https://t.co/mZc3vfOTJ0 for travel updates and flight availability. Feel free to DM us if you have more questions https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 21, 2021
Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PCR test every 2 days for unvaccinated govt...
The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid in India: Taj Mahal re-opens for night...
The iconic monument had been closed for almost a year and a half. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’...
Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rapid PCR tests a nightmare at most Indian...
The cost of the rapid PCR test varies across Indian states READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I take another job after signing...
Find out if legal repercussions could be involved. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PCR test every 2 days for unvaccinated govt...
The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Nightlife returns with Covid-19 rules in...
The UAE's aggressive vaccination campaign and a sustained dip in... READ MORE
-
News
Electronic road permits must for amateur cyclists ...
Applications must be submitted no less than 48 hours from the date of ... READ MORE
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away