Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended till August 28, says Emirates

Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six restricted countries could return to the emirates.

Flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 28, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

The airline updated its website with the latest advisory to note that customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Affected flight bookings have been cancelled, it added.

The update in travel guidelines follows advice offered by the airline's customer service representatives on social media on Saturday, whereby hopeful travellers were informed that flights from Nigeria would be available for booking from August 29.

Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry was suspended — including Nigeria — could return to the emirates.

However, Emirates later announced that flights to and from Nigeria would remain suspended until August 20.

Hi there, the first flight available from Nigeria is on the 29th of August. Please continue to monitor our website https://t.co/mZc3vfOTJ0 for travel updates and flight availability. Feel free to DM us if you have more questions https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 21, 2021

Travellers have been requested to continue monitoring the airline's official website for updates and flight availability.