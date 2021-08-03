UAE flights: New exemptions for stranded residents from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries

The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021.

More UAE residents from six countries from where passenger entry is suspended can return to the emirates, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits are among the new categories taht will be allowed into the UAE from August 5.

At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5:

>> Health workers employed in the UAE. These include doctors, nurses and technicians

>> Those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes

>> Students in the country

>> Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency

>> Those employed in federal and local government agencies

Previously, only passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.