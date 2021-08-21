Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations effective August 22

Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from quarantine.

The Abu Dhabi Media office has shared an updated Green List of destinations from where individuals can travel directly to Abu Dhabi, effective August 22 (12am UAE time).

Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.

Below is the full list of destinations that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi:

>> Albania

>> Armenia

>> Australia

>> Austria

>> Bahrain

>> Belgium

>> Brunei

>> Bulgaria

>> Canada

>> China

>> Czech Republic

>> Germany

>> Holland

>> Hong Kong (SAR)

>> Hungary

>> Jordan

>> Kuwait

>> Malta

>> Mauritius

>> Moldova

>> New Zealand

>> Poland

>> Republic of Ireland

>> Romania

>> Saudi Arabia

>> Serbia

>>Seychelles

>> Singapore

>> South Korea

>> Sweden

>> Switzerland

>> Taiwan, Province of China

>> Ukraine

This list is, however, subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.

Additionally, if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

>> Bahrain

>> Greece

>> Serbia

>> Seychelles