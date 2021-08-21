Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations effective August 22
Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from quarantine.
The Abu Dhabi Media office has shared an updated Green List of destinations from where individuals can travel directly to Abu Dhabi, effective August 22 (12am UAE time).
Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
Below is the full list of destinations that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi:
>> Albania
>> Armenia
>> Australia
>> Austria
>> Bahrain
>> Belgium
>> Brunei
>> Bulgaria
>> Canada
>> China
>> Czech Republic
>> Germany
>> Holland
>> Hong Kong (SAR)
>> Hungary
>> Jordan
>> Kuwait
>> Malta
>> Mauritius
>> Moldova
>> New Zealand
>> Poland
>> Republic of Ireland
>> Romania
>> Saudi Arabia
>> Serbia
>>Seychelles
>> Singapore
>> South Korea
>> Sweden
>> Switzerland
>> Taiwan, Province of China
>> Ukraine
This list is, however, subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.
An updated Green List of countries, regions and territories from where individuals can directly enter #AbuDhabi emirate without the need to quarantine has been released, effective 22 August.#WamNews pic.twitter.com/zpnSsVypqa— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 21, 2021
Additionally, if you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:
>> Bahrain
>> Greece
>> Serbia
>> Seychelles
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’...
Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Rapid PCR tests, a nightmare at most...
The cost of the rapid PCR test varies across Indian states READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: All UK schools to get carbon dioxide...
Students set to return to classrooms in England from next week READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai schools urge pupils to follow Covid rules
Parents are expected to go through the websites of their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’...
Travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rules in UAE: When can masks be removed?
Dh3,000 fine for failing to adhere to mask rules READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Rapid PCR tests, a nightmare at most...
The cost of the rapid PCR test varies across Indian states READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: All UK schools to get carbon dioxide...
Students set to return to classrooms in England from next week READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away