Dubai community: Fantastic Furjan

Vibrant community near Expo 2020 Dubai site is suddenly the new rage in town

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 9:36 PM

Every few years, Dubai raises the urban lifestyle quotient with the launch of new residential developments.

One such relatively new neighhourhood is Al Furjan, which lies between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, and has its own metro station.

A short ride away from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the 560-hectare mixed-use Nakheel development has hit a sweet spot between people looking for spacious villas and townhouses as well as those who prefer to live in modern low-rise apartments.

And since the community is freehold, it makes for a great investment opportunity as well.

The neighbourhood is home to nearly 30,000 residents.

Currently, Al Furjan has more than 1,700 villas and townhouses, and 2,800 apartments. Besides, two new gated communities — Murooj Al Furjan and Tilal Al Furjan – are on their way, Nakheel said.

Buying an apartment is a steal. You could snap up a two-bedroom apartment here for less than Dh1 million.

In Quortaj, an idyllic villa community inspired by North African architecture, a four-bedroom independent villa, measuring 6,777 square feet, and complete with a pool and a garden is available for under Dh500,000.

Townhouses cost much less and prices range between Dh2.3 million and Dh2.7 million for three-bedroom units.

Imran Ahmad, an Indian expatriate, who bought a townhouse, said they looked up many properties before zeroing in on Al Furjan.

“From the construction quality and layout of homes to the sylvan settings of the neighbourhood and its strategic location, it ticks all the right boxes,” said Ahmad, who has been living here for the past five years. “Ours is among very few villa communities in Dubai that has its own metro station,” he said.

Navid Hussain, another Indian expatriate, who owns an apartment in the Al Masakin compound, described Al Furjan as a multicultural playground that promotes neighbourhood camaraderie and builds community spirit.

Hussain bought a villa in a gated community in Al Qudra sometime ago, but he and his family are in no rush to move there.

“They prefer to stay in an apartment in Al Furjan than move to a villa elsewhere. I guess this says a lot about the neighbourhood,” said Hussain who relocated here from Discovery Gardens in 2015.

“Al Furjan has become such a sought-after residential area in recent years because of its stunning architecture, beautiful landscape, distinct community vibe and proximity to Ibn Battuta Mall and Festival Plaza,” said Elena Timchenko, managing partner, Royal Home Estate.

“It’s also an attractive proposition for long-term investors looking for steady returns,” she added.

It’s true that the community doesn’t have the party vibe of Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), but the neighbourhood is not deprived of entertainment options.

“There are activities all-year round to celebrate the multicultural spirit of its residents,” said Hussain.

The community also has walkways and parks besides two retail pavilions, a community club house, fitness studios, gymnasiums and swimming pools.

All civic amenities, including pharmacies, supermarkets and restaurants, are within walking distance as is the Furjan Metro Station that opened on January 1, 2021.

There are several hotels in the vicinity as well for visitors looking to stay close to Al Maktoum Airport or Jebel Ali Free Zone.

“There’s nothing that Al Furjan doesn’t have,” said Waseem Rahmani, a longtime resident.

“Anyone who has lived here will find it impossibly hard not to fall in love with this beautiful close-knit community,” he added.

‘We have excellent civic amenities’

Tafseer Ahmad

I am an information technology (IT) professional with a bank in the UAE and moved to Al Furjan in 2013.

In retrospect, it’s been one of the best decisions of my life.

It’s a clean, green and happy neighborhood. Civic amenities are splendid for children and families alike.

Dubai Metro is only 100 metres away from our residence at Masakin Al Furjan.

Our community is a happy blend of townhouses, villas and apartments.

Masakin Al Furjan is a unique property in the sprawling neighbourhood. It’s a gated community, which keeps us safe and secure 24x7, and is also family-friendly.

The apartments are spacious and half of them have garden or pool views. Residents also have access to covered parking in the basement.

There is a big common garden, which includes green areas, a separate section for children to play, families to do barbecues and grills and benches for them to relax.

Our community is close to Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Industrial City (DIC), Dubai Maritime City (DMC), Knowledge Village, and is also surrounded by several shopping malls such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Festival Plaza Mall, IKEA, ACE, etc). The site for Expo 2020 Dubai is also not too far away for us.

The community is also near an Enoc petrol station that has “Tasjeel” car testing and registration facility and is located adjacent to Al Furjan Metro Station (Route 2020).

Our community is also served well by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) bus service.

Besides, it has easy access to multiple entry and exit points — to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Al Yalayis Street and Garn Al Sabkha Street.

As far as schools go, Arbor School is in our vicinity, while Arcadia School is set to open in less than two years. There are also several other schools in adjoining communities such as Dubai Investments Park (DIP), The Gardens and Tecom.