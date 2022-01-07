Dubai community: Affordable Arjan

Family-friendly neighbourhood near Miracle Garden in Dubailand emerges as a viable option for mid-income families

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:14 PM

If you were looking to move to an affordable neighbourhood in Dubai, you might forgo Ajran—that is, if you’d ever heard of it or assumed it was subpar. But Ravi Nandan, 39 knew better.

The father of two children lived and worked in Sharjah for the most part of his adult life.

But when he landed a job in Dubai and decided it was time to move closer to work, Arjan is where he started looking for his new rented accommodation in the emirate.

“It had many things going for it,” said the Indian expatriate. “For one, it is just a seven-minute drive to my office in Barsha South. Rents are pretty affordable and the neighbourhood is very peaceful,” he reasoned.

Home to the famous Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, the freehold mixed-use community is part of the ambitious Dubailand development that was originally envisaged as the world’s largest collection of theme parks.

Arjan was launched in 2006 but was put on the backburner in 2010 with many other projects due to the economic downturn. But now it’s back in the reckoning as a family-friendly neighbourhood where you could snap up a spacious two-bedroom apartment for under Dh55,000 annually, even less if you are lucky.

At the ARA building, for instance, a two-bedroom unit (1,150 square feet) with swimming pool, gymnasium and round- the-clock security is going for Dh47,000. To sweeten the deal, the landlord is offering two months of rent for free on a 12-month lease.

“It works out to Dh3,357 monthly. Even studio rentals cost a lot more in many places,” said a real estate broker.

Arjan is also a viable option for mid-income families looking to fulfill their dreams of owning a house in Dubai. The community offers a wide range of property investment options with average prices ranging from Dh1 million to Dh1.2 million for two-bedroom homes and around Dh750,000 for those with one bedroom.

There are currently a little over 100 buildings in Arjan. More are coming up fast.

The newest residential project announced here is Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise building, which will offer a number of amenities including a retail arcade, outdoor Jacuzzi and an elevated jogging track, said developer Danube Properties.

Ian Dionson, who relocated to Ghala Garden in Arjan from IMPZ in March 2020, described the neighbourhood as “quiet and affordable” with quick access to the highway. “The only downside is that there aren’t enough sidewalks as many parts of the area are still under construction,” said Dionson who works as a content manager and hails from Philippines.

An Arabn banker who relocated to Arjan from Jumeirah Village Triange recently, said the community is never too far from key areas of the city, despite being located on its outskirts.

“Al Barsha South is towards our immediate north. To the south is Motor City. This is an amazing place given the price point. I wish there was some convenience to go with the quietude. There aren’t many urban amenities around in terms of restaurants or retail outlets. Taxis aren’t readily available and there are no schools here either,” he said.

Indeed, you can’t run any errands here without your car. There are some supermarkets in the area but they are few and far between. But that could change.

Plans are afoot to create a luxury outdoor shopping destination in the area

In July 2021, Vincitore Realty announced the launch of The Promenade, a retail and tourism destination located within its Boulevard project next to the Miracle Gardens in Arjan.

The developer said a number of renowned boutique retail brands have already partnered with The Promenade.

“It’ll be a great value addition to this place,” said a long-time resident. “It’ll make us the envy of a lot of neighbourhoods,” he added.

‘Our unsung neighbourhood ticks many boxes’

Saema Mohammad

My brother and I moved to Arjan from Al Majaz-1 in Sharjah barely a few weeks ago and have already fallen in love with this place.

Granted, our unsung neighbourhood does not share the happy and exciting vibes of our previous home, but it still has many wonderful attributes that have endeared itself to young professionals like us.

The apartments here are surprisingly affordable and there are lots of amenities around, not to speak of two iconic landmarks —Dubai Miracle Graden and Dubai Butterfly Graden.

The Carrefour supermarket is within walking distance from my place and there’s a new park coming up in the vicinity.

We also have the 182-bed Park View Mediclinic Hospital in the community, which offers a wide range of medical and surgical inpatient and outpatient services, including a round-the-clock emergency department.

Our community also has easy access to all key areas of Dubai, particularly our workplaces, which is the single most important factor for us.

If the rapid pace of development taking place in Arjan is anything to go by, then it could soon become the go-to place for anybody looking for affordable homes in Dubai.

Community details

Developer: Dubai Properties

Location: Intersection of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Umm Suqeim Road (D63)

Nearby landmarks: Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden

Mall of the Emirates: 17 minutes by car

The Dubai Mall: 22 minutes by car

Dubai International Airport (DXB): 35 minutes by car