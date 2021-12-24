Al Barsha Heights: All the convenience of Dubai life at an affordable price

From its bustling food scene to accessibility and proximity to business centres, expats can list many reasons why they love this neighbourhood

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 11:03 PM

As property prices surged by 21 per cent in 2021, apartment rental rates have risen sharply. Luckily, Dubai has plenty of great neighbourhoods where you could still find your dream home without breaking the bank. One such place is Barsha Heights.

Formerly known as Tecom, the mixed-use district — located off Hessa Street along the Sheikh Zayed Road — offers many affordable housing options that you would be spoilt for choice.

At Vista Tower, for instance, you could snap up a 1,500sqft two-bedroom apartment with swimming pool, gym and free chiller for just Dh5,000 monthly. One-bedroom units fetch under Dh40,000 in most high-rises. In fact, as recently as Thursday, an apartment at Al Hassani Tower here was going for Dh39,000 with free chiller, as well as two months of free rent. That’s less than what you are likely to pay for a studio in Jumeirah Lakes Tower, Dubai Marina or even Sports City.

Living in Al Barsha Heights, however, doesn’t mean you have to compromise on liveability or desirability. The vibrant neighbourhood has an abundance of amenities and attractions besides easy access to three major highways — the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and the Sheikh Zayed Road. And yes, it’s connected by Dubai Metro, too.

An Australian media professional, who lives here, said he likes the place because of its family-friendly vibes and proximity to business centres. “Ours is a very diverse community with people with all types of jobs and interesting backgrounds. My office is in Dubai Media City, which is a 15-minute drive. In terms of amenities, there’s nothing to complain about as everything — from supermarkets and restaurants to salons and pharmacies — is within walking distance,” said the dad-of-two.

Another resident, Rahil Ahmad, 37, said he moved to Al Barsha Heights from Shajrah in mid-August as the place was close to his office in Dubai Internet City.

“We got a two-bedroom apartment for Dh62,000. I was paying Dh50,000 for a similar size unit in Al Khan. What I pay extra towards rent, I save on fuel and Salik costs, besides priceless commuting time,” said the Indian expatriate. “I reach home early and I am able to explore the neighbourhood even during weekdays.”

Aside from paved walkways and jogging and cycling tracks, Al Barsha Heights has a bustling food scene with a delightful mélange of restaurants and cafes. From Italian and Thai fine dining to Lebanese street food and healthy eats, there’s something delicious around every corner.

The neighbourhood is also home to the History of Cinema Museum, which showcases the development and the evolution of visual entertainment through a collection of more than 300 antique items, such as early animation devices.

Since there aren’t many community parks in Al Barsha Heights, those looking to enjoy the outdoors, often head out to the nearby Al Barsha Pond Park that sprawls around a large man-made pond.

Al Sufouh beach is a short drive away, as is the 36-hole Emirates Golf Club, the first grass course in the region.

The neighbourhood also has a smattering of hotels of all stripes — and prices. Tourists looking for great value digs could take their pick from Byblos, Mercure Dubai Barsha, First Central Hotel Suites and Signature 1, all of which offer rooms at less than Dh400 a night.

Kunal Puri, CEO and founder of La Capitale real estate, describes Al Barsha Heights as “deeply affordable”.

“It’s among few places in Dubai where you could find an attractive deal amid a rising market even today,” Puri said. “If you are looking to enjoy quality living in a buzzing neighbourhood at affordable prices, then Al Barsha Heights is your number one option.”

If you still need any more convincing, look at the statistics. As many as 74 properties worth Dh254 millions have been snapped up in Barsha Heights since October 1 this year. More than 85 per cent of these were bought in cash, according to official figures.

Living here is like a dream come true

Nadeem Husain

After 13 years in Al Nahda, Sharjah, we finally relocated to Al Barsha Heights in Dubai last month.

My wife and I work in Dubai. Commuting to work and back left us with barely any time for each other or our children. Once we finally set our intention of moving to Dubai, we began hunting for the perfect apartment. The checklist was as follows: Plenty of sunlight, a good and safe neighbourhood, proximity to the Metro station, and of course, affordability. Over the past three months, we checked a number of localities and buildings in Al Barsha, Jumeirah Village Circle and The Greens.

Finally, we saw a spacious apartment in Al Barsha Heights. It ticked all the right boxes. It was a southwest-facing apartment in an upscale neighbourhood with all amenities that one could possibly think of. The best thing about it is that it is close to the Metro station.

My office is also a short ride away. It seems like a dream come true. We are truly enjoying our stay here. My daughters love the place, too, and are making the most of the Dubai Metro.

All of us are aware of the many challenges that arise when one decides to move homes. It can be stressful, frustrating, and exhausting but when you find the right house, it all seems worthwhile.