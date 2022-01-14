Dubai Healthcare City: Your health and wellness destination

It is the largest free economic zone for the medical industry anywhere in the world

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 10:09 PM

Raj Vahni, 32, has gotten used to the puzzled looks he often gets in his hometown, Bengaluru, when he tells people he lives in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC). “Many think the place is just about hospitals and clinics, but we know better,” says the Indian expatriate who works for a retail giant.

Vahni moved to DHCC in 2018 and found it be a perfect neighbourhood for his wife Reena and their two daughters aged seven and four years. “DHCC is a sophisticated slice of Bur Dubai where my family always wanted to live. It’s situated in the heart of the city, but has an almost oasis-like serenity,” said Vahni. “A hidden gem, that’s what it is.”

Home to five hospitals and 168 clinics, Dubai Healthcare City is the largest free economic zone for the healthcare industry anywhere in the world.

It was founded in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a one-stop destination for top class health services. The project comprises two phases - the first dedicated to healthcare and medical education, and a second in Jaddaf focussed on wellness.

Phase 1, which sprawls over nine million square feet in Oud Metha, is now an established community dedicated to healthcare and medical education.

Whether it is UK’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, American multinational Johnson & Johnson, or South Africa’s leading private hospital group Medicinic, you will find them all in DHCC which is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA).

One of the UAE’s youngest medical universities — the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical University of Medicine and Health Sciences is located here as well.

Attracted by an enabling ecosystem, a string of businesses ranging from hospitality to consultancies and retail outlets have also set up shop in DHCC, making the place a veritable haven for residents.

“DHCC has everything you could possibly ask for,” says Captain Amir Ahmed, a longtime resident and former pilot who now works as a flight instructor and examiner.

“The apartments are spacious and well-designed, but the best thing about the community is its central location. It is well connected to all key parts of the city, not that one has to use a car to go anywhere for everyday needs. The Wafi City Mall is just a few minutes’ walk away as is the Metro Station, while leading hospitals and clinics are spread throughout the area. There is an abundance of restaurants too,” said Ahmed.

Well-connected by rail and road, DHCC has no dearth of public transport either. Several RTA buses ply throughout the area which is serviced by two metro stations --Dubai Healthcare City and Oud Metha.

The Catholic Church of St. Mary and the Church of the Holy Trinity are also within walking distance.

The community also has running and bike paths, as well as separate areas for scooters and to walk pets.

Kunal Puri, CEO and founder of La Capital real estate said DHCC homes are highly sought-after because of their big size and layout.

Other selling points, says Puri include the neighbhourhood’s excellent location and its distinct community vibe.

“The famous Creek Park is just across the road, and there are several schools, clubs and restaurants in the vicinity. DHCC is extremely popular with mid to high-income professionals. However, freehold properties here are scarce with just one developer — Azizi offering freehold purchase option,” said Puri.