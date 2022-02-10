New Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra now available for pre-order in the UAE

Thndr accounted for 36 per cent of all new registrations in the local Egyptian exchanges during 2021.
Business1 day ago
Samsung Gulf Electronics on Thursday announced that pre-orders for new Galaxy S22 Series is now available across the UAE.
In a statement, the South Korean company said Galaxy lovers across the UAE can now pre-order for the Galaxy S22 Series up until March 3rd in Samsung stores and authorized online channels.
The world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer on Wednesday launched Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra introducing dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic.
Galaxy S22 Series will be available in the following colours and memory options:
● Galaxy S22/22+: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold in 128GB and 256GB models.
● Galaxy S22 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models.
Pre-order offer
Customers, who pre-order the Gaalxy S22 series from Samsung brand shops and major retailers across the UAE will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro, and one-year Samsung Care+, while those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive exclusive benefits including an e-voucher worth Dh734, one-year Samsung Care+, up to 24-month installment plan with zero interest rate, 5x Samsung Rewards points, as well as trade-in opportunities with doorstep evaluations through Samsung’s partner Cartlow. Exclusive custom colours are also available on the Samsung.com. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra in red, sky blue, and graphite, and the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 in violet, sky blue, graphite, and cream.
Prices of the devices vary according to model and memory size:
Product Price
Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB) Dh5,499
Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) Dh5,099
Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) Dh4,699
Galaxy S22+ (256GB) Dh3,999
Galaxy S22+ (128GB) Dh3,799
Galaxy S22 (256GB) Dh3,399
Galaxy S22 (128GB) Dh3,199
