New Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra now available for pre-order in the UAE

Galaxy lovers across the UAE can now pre-order for the Galaxy S22 Series up until March 3rd in Samsung stores and authorised online channels.

The world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer on Wednesday launched Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra introducing dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 5:39 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Thursday announced that pre-orders for new Galaxy S22 Series is now available across the UAE.

In a statement, the South Korean company said Galaxy lovers across the UAE can now pre-order for the Galaxy S22 Series up until March 3rd in Samsung stores and authorized online channels.

Galaxy S22 Series will be available in the following colours and memory options:

● Galaxy S22/22+: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold in 128GB and 256GB models.

● Galaxy S22 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models.

Pre-order offer

Customers, who pre-order the Gaalxy S22 series from Samsung brand shops and major retailers across the UAE will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro, and one-year Samsung Care+, while those who pre-order from Samsung.com will receive exclusive benefits including an e-voucher worth Dh734, one-year Samsung Care+, up to 24-month installment plan with zero interest rate, 5x Samsung Rewards points, as well as trade-in opportunities with doorstep evaluations through Samsung’s partner Cartlow. Exclusive custom colours are also available on the Samsung.com. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra in red, sky blue, and graphite, and the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 in violet, sky blue, graphite, and cream.

Prices of the devices vary according to model and memory size:

Product Price

Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB) Dh5,499

Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) Dh5,099

Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) Dh4,699

Galaxy S22+ (256GB) Dh3,999

Galaxy S22+ (128GB) Dh3,799

Galaxy S22 (256GB) Dh3,399

Galaxy S22 (128GB) Dh3,199