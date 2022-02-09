Samsung launches new flagship devices; introduces S22 Ultra with 'S Pen'

The new devices will be available in the UAE market by early next month and the prices will start from Dh3,199 for 128GB S22 and go as high as Dh5,499 for 512GB S22 Ultra

Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, the S22 Ultra is the most powerful device Samsung has ever created. — Supplied photos

Smartphone race is set to heat up with the launch of Samsung’s new flagship devices on Wednesday as the South Korean electronics giant inspires the world and redefine the smartphones' future with its transformative ideas and technologies through S22 series.

In a major shift, the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturer introduced 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the best of its two smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones.

In addition, Samsung also introduced 6.1-inch S22 and 6.6-inch S22-plus with a with a bold, sustainably conscious design and dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic.

UAE debut in March

The new devices will be available in the UAE market by early next month and the prices will start from Dh3,199 for 128GB S22 and go as high as Dh5,499 for 512GB S22 Ultra.

TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, said Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience.

“This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be. At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” Roh said.

Introducing S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices — Galaxy S22 and S22+ — offering every feature of those devices in addition to best options for the best of the S and Note series. The device, which can capture footage that’s instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions, will be available in phantom black, phantom white, green, and burgundy in 128GB (Dh4,699), 256GB (Dh5,099), 512GB (Dh5,499), and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of your video clips while video auto framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or 10, according to a Samsung statement.

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” according to Roh.

“That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet,” he added.

S22, S22+ smartphones

The S22 and S22+ smartphones will be available in phantom black, phantom white, green, and pink gold in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

The S22 device will cost Dh3,399 for 256GB and Dh3,199 for 128GB while the buyers will pay Dh3,799 for 128GB S22+ and Dh3,999 for its 256GB variant, according to Samsung.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a new Auto Framing feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus.

New line of tablets, Watch4

Alongside the new S22 series, Samsung is introducing an all new line of tablets and a pack of updated features for Galaxy Watch4. Galaxy Tab S8 series – including Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra – is Samsung’s most versatile line of tablets ever, built and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, study, play and create.

Prices in other GCC countries

Kuwait

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): KWD 396

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): KWD 430

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): KWD 464

• Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): KWD 319

• Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): KWD 339

• Galaxy S22 (128 GB): KWD 269

• Galaxy S22 (256 GB): KWD 289

Qatar

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): QAR 4,749

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): QAR 5,149

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): QAR 5,559

• Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): QAR 3,849

• Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): QAR 4,049

• Galaxy S22 (128 GB): QAR 3,229

• Galaxy S22 (256 GB): QAR 3,429

Oman

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): OMR 519

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): OMR 559

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): OMR 599

• Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): OMR 419

• Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): OMR 439

• Galaxy S22 (128 GB): OMR 376

• Galaxy S22 (256 GB): OMR 356

Bahrain

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): BHD 519

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): BHD 559

• Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): BHD 599

• Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): BHD 419

• Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): BHD 439

• Galaxy S22 (128 GB): BHD 359

• Galaxy S22 (256 GB): BHD 379

