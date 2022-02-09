Samsung breaking the rules with Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra joins Samsung’s tablet portfolio offering powerful performance, a truly immersive display, and an open ecosystem of devices and partners to work and play like never before

The new Tab S8 series offers the buyers freedom and flexibility they deserve to work and play anywhere like never before. — Supplied photos

By Staff Report Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 7:32 PM

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday announced its new Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet in the lineup with the biggest, boldest display and most powerful performance Galaxy Tab S has ever offered.

Sophisticated hardware, premium productivity features, and the seamless ecosystem Galaxy users count on are combined in a single portable productivity powerhouse, designed to be your perfect companion in an always-on, video-first world. The new Tab S8 series offers the buyers freedom and flexibility they deserve to work and play anywhere like never before.

Each Galaxy Tab S8 offers an improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology for a truly professional video call experience. It offers revolutionary multitasking capabilities with enhanced Multi-active Windows and Samsung DeX, safe and easy file sharing with password-protected Quick Share , and powerful productivity with the new, super-fast 4nm processor and a smoother than ever S Pen in the box. All this is packed into the thinnest and toughest Armor Aluminum body for greater portability, and to enhance your mobile experience further, Galaxy Tab S8 series works hand-in-hand with your full ecosystem of Galaxy devices, with features like Second Screen and Buds Auto Switch .

“As we rely more on videos to stay connected and entertained, we know that a tablet’s most compelling feature is its large screen and portability,” said TM Roh, president and head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We built on years of innovation in mobile experiences to refine the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible on a tablet with the first Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra,” he said.

First Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a premium tablet experience unlike any Galaxy Tab before. With its expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it also boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience. Its gorgeous display is housed in the thinnest, lightest, but strongest body yet, protected by an Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30 per cent more scratch-resistant and 40 per cent less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7. For the most premium technology that you can take just about anywhere, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is built to fully immerse you in every video, movie, game and more, on-the-move.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is built to fully immerse you in every video, movie, game and more, on-the-move.

Equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also transforms your video call experience with professional 4K video quality. Advanced hardware meets software with Samsung’s auto-framing technology that automatically keeps you in focus during a call, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join you.

Work, play and connect like never before

Whether you want to explore your artistic side, be immersed in dynamic, lag-free gaming, or simply multitask with ease, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is the tablet you need for unbeatable performance. Equipped with the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tab – a 4nm chip – Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ also provide ample RAM and storage for any task. If you need more, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs in up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, and all three models offer expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Samsung tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E , which provides up to double the bandwidth and maximum speed of Wi-Fi 6, and with optimised network quality you don’t have to stress about weak connections. Alternatively, share content in a flash with hyperfast and secure Galaxy 5G – whether it’s for dialing in to class remotely or clearing out your inbox while commuting, optimized network quality can alleviate some of the stress of weak connections.

Galaxy Tab S8 series supports 45W super-fast charging that can get you back to 100 per cent in 80 minutes.

Galaxy Tab S8 series supports 45W super-fast charging that can get you back to 100 per cent in 80 minutes . If your other devices need a power boost on-the-go, simply connect your Galaxy Tab S8 to a Galaxy S22 smartphone with a USB-C cable, and the tablet’s incredible fast-charging battery can double as a portable charger .

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S8+ both come with a new and improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency — delivering an incredible writing experience that mimics gliding a pen across paper. And for the first time ever, Samsung’s exclusive partnership with Clip Studio Paint can turn your smartphone into a digital color palette, your S Pen into a paintbrush, and Galaxy Tab S8’s expansive screen into your canvas. Customize tools and choose brush options, and even select vivid real-world colors from pictures taken on your synced phone.

— business@khaleejtimes.com