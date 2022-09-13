UAE flights: Flydubai announces new route from September 24

Airline to start twice-weekly service to Namangan in Uzbekistan

By WAM Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 7:42 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Namangan from September 24 with a twice-weekly service, becoming the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai.

The addition of flights to Namangan makes it the third point in Uzbekistan including Samarkand which launches on 20th September, and the capital, Tashkent.

Flights to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

With the launch of operations to Namangan, Flydubai grows its network in Central Asia to seven points, enabling passengers from the UAE and the GCC to explore more of the region.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at Flydubai, said, "Uzbekistan has become an emerging market for Flydubai and we are delighted to see our network expand there with the start of flights to Namangan and, launching next week, Samarkand. The commencement of our ten weekly flights to the market will strengthen trade and cultural links between the UAE and Uzbekistan."

