UAE flights: Etihad announces start of new route from October 10

Passenger service will operate twice a week

Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 3:17 PM

Etihad Airways has announced the introduction of a new route to Guangzhou in China. With this, the Abu Dhabi-based airline becomes the first international airline to operate long-haul passenger services to the top three Chinese gateways - Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou - since the start of the pandemic.

The service will be provided twice a week and will start on October 10, subject to regulatory approvals. The aircraft used will initially be a two-class Boeing 777.

Martin Drew, Etihad’s Senior Vice President Global Sales and Cargo, said: “We are proud to offer our guests a third destination in China as Etihad Airways begins flights to the pivotal and historic port city of Guangzhou."

Drew pointed out that the Chinese destination is a modern and well-connected city, with many connections to the Greater Bay Area. He also said that the new service will address the "huge demand" for passenger routes between UAE and China. It will also provide new cargo capacity.

Etihad's weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and China now total four.

