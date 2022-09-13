UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE flights: Lucky passenger wins free 'unlimited tickets' for a whole year

The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:17 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:24 PM

One lucky UAE passenger has received complimentary unlimited tickets to any destination of choice for a whole year, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday.

The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger and received the incredible surprise as part of its celebrations.

More to follow


More news from Travel