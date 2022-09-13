UAE flights: Lucky passenger wins free 'unlimited tickets' for a whole year

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:17 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:24 PM

One lucky UAE passenger has received complimentary unlimited tickets to any destination of choice for a whole year, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday.

The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger and received the incredible surprise as part of its celebrations.

