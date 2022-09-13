UAE flights: Lucky passenger wins free 'unlimited tickets' for a whole year

Flyers are opting for Eastern European cities
One lucky UAE passenger has received complimentary unlimited tickets to any destination of choice for a whole year, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday.
The traveller was the airline's millionth passenger and received the incredible surprise as part of its celebrations.
More to follow
Flyers are opting for Eastern European cities
This is especially the case for first-time flyers
Travellers opting for destinations with visa on arrival facilities
As travel and tourism markets witness a boom, cyber security experts report rise in fake deals
The country’s strong passport and the high per capita income improve prospects for expats to obtain visas
Airline reaching out to notify passengers of new departure times
Many football fans prefer to stay in Dubai and travel to Qatar to watch the games
Mystery flight will depart from the capital on August 26 taking passengers to an undisclosed location