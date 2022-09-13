Dubai flights: Emirates expands schedule; increases frequency of services on route

There were 22 people on board the aircraft
Emirates Airlines has announced that it will increase the frequency of its services to Algiers.
Effective October 7, a fifth weekly flight will be added to the schedule, which currently has four flights a week.
The addition is set to provide additional connectivity to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ other destinations.
The airline's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be used on the new service, which will operate on Fridays.
The flight route is as follows:
Flight EK758 departs Algiers at 3.45 pm, arriving in Dubai at 1.05 am the next day. EK757 departs Dubai at 8.45 am, arriving in Algiers at 12.55 pm.
The new service will also provide around 30-40 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses.
Emirates will be celebrating its 10th anniversary of flight operations to and from Algeria next year.
