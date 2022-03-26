Lamborghini Urus joins Dubai Police supercar fleet

No information was immediately available about who was behind the possible attack or the motive
Auto3 weeks ago
The Lamborghini Urus has officially joined the internationally acclaimed Dubai Police fleet of supercars, dressed in full livery complete with flashing light.
Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque, Lamborghini Urus accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph. The design, performance, driving dynamics and driving emotion flow effortlessly into this visionary approach to Lamborghini DNA.
It is the first supercar in the world to merge the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV.
Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, received a detailed handover of the vehicle by Andrew Boux, EMEA Marketing Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini, and Paolo Sartori, Head of Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini.
Al Marri said that adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers during international events and across essential tourist destinations.
ALSO READ:
No information was immediately available about who was behind the possible attack or the motive
Auto3 weeks ago
More than 600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors will feature in the three-day event
Auto1 month ago
The companies ask owners to park the vehicles outdoors as they can catch fire even if the engines are turned off
Auto1 month ago
If you are planning to shell out a great deal of cash on a luxury vehicle, do your research
Auto1 month ago
Located in Jebel Ali, the company's one million square feet facility is one of the largest refurbishments labs in the country
Auto1 month ago
TeslaMic is only available in China for the timebeing at a cost of $188
Auto1 month ago
Despite challenging conditions, UAE venues are capable of hosting large-scale international sporting events, experts said ahead of the event
Auto1 month ago
If you are someone who has a penchant for automobiles and their compelling history, then these auto and car museums are a true haven
Auto1 month ago