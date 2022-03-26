Lamborghini Urus joins Dubai Police supercar fleet

It is the first supercar in the world to merge the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 12:23 PM

The Lamborghini Urus has officially joined the internationally acclaimed Dubai Police fleet of supercars, dressed in full livery complete with flashing light.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque, Lamborghini Urus accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 mph. The design, performance, driving dynamics and driving emotion flow effortlessly into this visionary approach to Lamborghini DNA.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, received a detailed handover of the vehicle by Andrew Boux, EMEA Marketing Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini, and Paolo Sartori, Head of Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini.

Al Marri said that adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers during international events and across essential tourist destinations.

