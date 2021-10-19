Two Alfa Romeo luxury cars added to Dubai Police fleet

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
The Dubai Police have just upped the number of luxury cars in their fleet with two of Alfa Romeo’s finest car models — Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio — making up the newest additions.
The cars feature V6 engines, deliver an exhilarating 510 hp and have acceleration speeds from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.9 seconds.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio is considered the fastest mass-produced five-seater car in the world, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio currently holds the world record for the fastest SUV lap around the Nürburgring circuit.
In addition to their powerful engines, both models feature carbon fibre roofs, placing them amongst the lightest vehicles in their segments. The cars also feature an active aero front splitter which optimises downforce support to increase driving agility.
“By adding premium cars to its luxury car patrol fleet, the Dubai Police General Command aims to elevate the presence of police officers in key touristic destinations and other locations, which will reinforce its existing fleet of luxury vehicles, in addition to supporting its strategic goals in maintaining safety and security,” said Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salim Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, director of Dubai Tourist Police at CID, added: “The cars are a unique addition to Dubai Tourist Police’s luxury fleet, bringing its total number of cars to thirty-one. In addition, Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio vehicles will be present in key touristic areas, assisting police officers in providing a number of services — from counselling and information provision, amongst other police services to tourists and the public — further highlighting Dubai Police’s role in social responsibility.”
