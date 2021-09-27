100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
About 100 swanky Audi A6s have been added to the Dubai Police fleet.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
A top officer said the high-end A6 45 TFSI cars would improve traffic police performance and help enhance road security.
Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said the vehicles are “equipped with the latest technologies”.
The A6 features a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower, 370 Nm of torque and an S-tronic automatic transmission.
ALSO READ:
>> Aston Martin supercar to join Dubai Police fleet, debut at Expo 2020
>> Video: Dubai Police add a Maserati Gran Turismo to its fleet
Rajaram said the late Ali Saif Al Nabooda, former director-general of Al Nabooda Automobiles, had pledged to provide 100 cars to support the police in securing Dubai.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE16 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago