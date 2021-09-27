100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet

Photo: Supplied

Dubai - They are equipped with the latest technologies

By Team KT Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 3:58 AM

About 100 swanky Audi A6s have been added to the Dubai Police fleet.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

A top officer said the high-end A6 45 TFSI cars would improve traffic police performance and help enhance road security.

Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said the vehicles are “equipped with the latest technologies”.

The A6 features a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower, 370 Nm of torque and an S-tronic automatic transmission.

ALSO READ:

>> Aston Martin supercar to join Dubai Police fleet, debut at Expo 2020

>> Video: Dubai Police add a Maserati Gran Turismo to its fleet

Rajaram said the late Ali Saif Al Nabooda, former director-general of Al Nabooda Automobiles, had pledged to provide 100 cars to support the police in securing Dubai.