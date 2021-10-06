Dubai: 9-year-old gets his own police uniform for helping keep students safe

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE10 hours ago
Nine-year-old Mohammed Zayeed bin Ajmal Ayub, a UK national, has always been fascinated by how the Dubai Police’s are keeping the city safe — but he never imagined he would get a chance to be one of them.
In a sweet surprise, the Dubai Police honoured Mohammed for being a safety ambassador and gifted him with a cop uniform. He was also invited to the police’s graduation ceremony.
ALSO READ:
Explore Expo 2020 as a robot in new Dubai Police game
9-year-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day; rides in supercar
Mohammed — a Year 5 student of GEMS Royal Dubai School — has been raising security awareness among his peers, encouraging them to report bullying and abuse. He also patrols their school from time to time to check on any incident of violence.
The boy proudly wore his police uniform as he received his award at the event. Fourteen other kids were recognised for their community work.
The Dubai Police safety programme, which targets students aged between 6 and 16, also educates them on their rights and what to do if they become victims of any crime. They are taught how to contact the Women and Children’s Department of the Dubai Police.
Besides being a safety ambassador, Mohammed has volunteered for a number of charity activities and helped his own mother in preparing parcels for distribution to those in need. Recently, he accompanied the police in welcoming Expo guests at Dubai International Airport.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE10 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE14 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE15 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago