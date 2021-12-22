UAE: Woman gets 10 years in jail for smuggling cocaine

The European lady will be deported after completion of her prison term

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:27 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:29 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 35-year-old European woman to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of Dh50,000, and ordered the authorities to deport her after completion of the prison term.

She was convicted of smuggling 4.6kgs of cocaine into the country and was travelling from an African country via flight.

According to investigation records, the case dates back to August 2021, when a Customs Inspector at the Dubai Airport suspected the presence of drugs in the convict's bag.

He explained that he found a bag containing substances of an abnormal density on passing the bag through the X-ray detection device at the airport.

The officer searched the bag based on suspicion, and materials resembling narcotic substances were found.

On examination in the forensic laboratory, it was proven that the substance was indeed cocaine, weighing 4.6kgs.

During interrogation, the convict denied all knowledge of narcotic substances in her bag and stated that the bag and its contents belonged to a young African man she had met on social media. The convict had travelled with him to spend part of her vacation in his home country.