Two Asians were sentenced in absentia by Dubai criminal court to 10 years imprisonment for stealing 158 smart mobile phones, Dh21,000, $1000 from a phone shop, and killing its owner.

The court also sentenced the third accused to five years and the four in attendance on charges of keeping the stolen goods and possession of movable funds obtained from the crime. It also ordered their deportation after completing their jail term.

According to the case, the driver who worked with the mobile phone outlet owner planned the robberies along with the second and third accused. They attacked the owner of the outlet while he was inside, tied him up and taped his mouth to prevent him from calling for help. The man eventually died of suffocation.

The two accused quickly fled the country before the crime was discovered. The second defendant, who participated in the crime, handed over the stolen items to his cousin (the third defendant) and asked him to transfer the money obtained from selling the stolen phones.

The third accused used a fourth accused to hide the stolen phones and bury them together in a sandy area.