Dubai: Two Asians jailed for stealing gold bars, jewellery, Dh12,000 from villa

They committed the burglary when the family was away and the house was not occupied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 11:48 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 11:54 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two Asian expats to two years in prison and fined them Dh12,000. The Court has also ordered the authorities to deport the two after their prison term.

The two accused were charged with burglary at a businessman's villa in the Dubai Hills area.

They stole a safe containing Dh12,000 in cash and a large amount of jewellery and precious watches, as well as official documents and clothes.

The Court acquitted another man of the same nationality as the convicts accused of the same charges.

The incident took place in August 2021, when a businessman reported the theft of money, jewellery, gold bars, precious stones and valuable watches of well-known brands that were kept in a safe in his villa.

According to the victim's testimony, he left the country with his wife, maid, and children in July. He noticed the broken door when they returned to the country.

The police contacted them after three days and informed them about the convicts' arrest with their possession of the stolen goods.

He and his wife were summoned to the police station and were shown the seizures; they confirmed the stolen items and their belonging.

The investigation team searched and located the perpetrators after receiving credible information that one of the convicts was involved in the case.

The first convict admitted that he agreed with the second to steal a house after monitoring it for several days to ensure that no one was living in there.

They entered the house and stole money, jewellery, and that his share of the crime was Dh30,000 and the second convict hid the jewellery at the house of his relative, who the Court acquitted.