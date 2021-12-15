UAE: Six jailed for assaulting, robbing spa employees at knifepoint

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 10:26 AM

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced six Asians to jail for one year for assaulting and robbing spa employees at knifepoint.

According to police investigation, two employees filed a report stating that they had been been assaulted and robbed at knifepoint while they were in the massage parlour. The parlour had turned into a place of residence for the employees after it was closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the workers said they had ordered food from a restaurant, and shortly after the delivery man arrived, the defendants entered behind him. They carried knives, spoke Urdu and wore masks to disguise their faces.

Five women stayed in the spa centre. The defendants threatened to kill them and assaulted them by hitting them.

Three women managed to hide in the apartment balcony, while the defendants stole Dh5,500 and gold jewellery. One defendant tried to rape a worker, but she cried and begged him not to.