Dubai: Man's 3-year jail term upheld for stealing Dh100 and phones, assaulting group

He was also fined Dh2,700 followed by deportation.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 9:04 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 9:07 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the trial court, which sentenced an African man to three years in prison, along with a fine of Dh2,700, and deportation from the State after serving his sentence. This follows his conviction (along with another fugitive) for stealing Dh100 and two phones from a group of Asians and assaulting them in front of their residence.

According to the police investigating the same, the incident dates back to March 2021, when an Asian man and his friends filed a report, stating that they had been robbed and assaulted by the convict and his accomplice, at the entrance of the building they lived in.

One of the victims stated that the convict blocked his way as he was returning to his residence late at night. He was prevented from entering the elevator and asked how much money he had. The convict then forcibly emptied his wallet. The second victim tried to resist and sought help from passersby, but stopped short when one of the convicts pulled out a small knife (that the convict had been carrying) and stabbed him.