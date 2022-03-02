Mumbai drug case: No evidence in Shah Rukh Khan son's drug case, says report

Aryan was arrested in 2021, in connection with drugs case when he was aboard a cruise ship that was on a two-day musical voyage.

AFP file

by Yousuf Saifuddin Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:37 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:38 AM

The entire controversy relating to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, accused of being part of an international drug conspiracy, is proving to be a big embarrassment for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as there is no evidence linking him to a trafficking syndicate, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, who preferred anonymity, the report in Hindustan Times revealed some of the key findings of the special investigation team (SIT) probe.

Since Aryan was never in possession of drugs, there was no need to take his phone and check his chats, the SIT said, according to the report. The chats do not suggest he was part of any international syndicate and the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual. Further, the drugs recovered from multiple accused persons who were arrested in the case were shown as single recovery.

Interestingly, the SIT probe is raising questions about the raid and the conduct of Sameer Wankhede, the former director of the Mumbai zonal unit, who has been repatriated to his parent cadre for a fair investigation into the sordid incident.

Aryan was arrested on October 3, 2021, in connection with drugs case when he was aboard a cruise ship that was on a two-day musical voyage. He was released on bail by the Bombay high court on October 28. The court ruled there was no evidence to suggest any conspiracy in the case.

The case took a dramatic turn when one of the key witnesses of the bureau accused Wankhede of being part of an extortion racket that had sought Rs250 million from Shah Rukh Khan.