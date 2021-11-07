Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan skips investigation team summons citing fever

Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar turn up at anti-drug agency office for questioning

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 8:35 PM

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs case, but he failed to appear before it citing fever, an official said.

The anti-drug agency’s SIT on Sunday asked Aryan Khan to appear before it the same day, the NCB official said.

“Due to a slight fever, Aryan Khan will not be coming,” said an NCB Official.

The agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office today.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.