Mumbai drugs case: Arbaaz Merchant snubs dad for asking him to pose for paparazzi, video goes viral

Arbaaz and Aryan Khan, along with others were arrested in October as they were about to board a Goa-bound cruise.

Screengrabs

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM

A video showing how Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan Khan’s friend who was also jailed last month, snubbed his dad in front of television crew has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Arbaaz coming out of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Friday, the weekly presence he has to make, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan. Aryan and Arbaaz are out on bail, but have to report once a week to the NCB office.

Aslam Merchant was smiling and posing for the paparazzi, who were waiting for the son. And as soon as Arbaaz emerged from the office, he was photographed, but he covered his face. His dad then asked him to pose. To which Arbaaz responded: “Stop it, dad.” He then covered his face with his hand and stepped into the car.

Social media was full of comments, both hilarious and nasty on the incident. ‘Papa kehte hain bada naam karega?’ said one, referring to the hugely popular 1988 song from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which featured then newcomers Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

ALSO READ:

Arbaaz and Aryan, along with Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 2 as they were about to board a Goa-bound cruise. They were accused of being involved in a drug smuggling racket. The Bombay high court recently released them on bail and criticised the bureau for keeping them in jail despite lack of any evidence.