Aryan Khan makes first appearance after drug case at IPL 2022 auction

Actress delves into uncharted territory in new relationship drama that's out on Feb 11
Entertainment2 days ago
As superstar Shah Rukh Khan has remained low-key for some time now, his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have stepped in for him to take charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The pictures of SRK’s kids Aryan and Suhana have gone viral on the internet, where they can be seen attending the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
The official account of KKR has also shared a glimpse of the two preparing for the IPL Auction strategies with Venky Mysore, the CEO of the purple jersey IPL team that is co-owned by SRK’s close friend Juhi Chawla.
While Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta, this will be a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event.
For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publicly since the former’s arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year.
ALSO READ:
Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.
On the other hand, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York.
Actress delves into uncharted territory in new relationship drama that's out on Feb 11
Entertainment2 days ago
The star-studded adaptation of Christie’s 1937 novel feels like a creaky murder mystery
Entertainment2 days ago
The nominees for best actress are: Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'; Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'; Penelope Cruz, 'Parallel Mothers'; Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'; Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'
Entertainment3 days ago
The TV personality and entrepreneur says she can’t wait to return after whirlwind honeymoon in the city.
Entertainment3 days ago
The Italian actor will mark his Bollywood debut with Tony, Neha Kakkar's new song
Entertainment4 days ago
'The biggest action entertainer ever'
Entertainment4 days ago
Originally the film was to have been released for Eid 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in delays.
Entertainment4 days ago
The Jackson business has been on the upswing of late, including the recently launched Broadway musical 'MJ: The Musical,' following a series of court victories.
Entertainment4 days ago