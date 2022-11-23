UAE

  1. Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic Fifa World Cup win

  2. UAE-India flights: Airline announces new rule for passengers

  3. UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in third emirate

WAHED Announces Strategic Partnership With The Creator’s Group

WAHED Announces Strategic Partnership With The Creator’s Group

WAHED is delighted to announce a brand-new partnership with Creator's Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creator's Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.

Connecting Excited Football Fans

Connecting Excited Football Fans

vivo becomes the fastest growing smartphone in the Middle East and is the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, says Saeed Klaib, Regional PR and Social Media Manager at vivo Middle East

Automechanika Dubai to Bring Automotive Aftermarket Opportunities to the Region

Automechanika Dubai to Bring Automotive Aftermarket Opportunities to the Region

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry's biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 - 24 November 2022, for three days of networking and making connections.

Trump is no victim. He creates victims

Trump is no victim. He creates victims

For decades, Republicans have lectured Americans to quit embracing victimhood and stand on their own two feet, and here’s their leader announcing his presidency on a platform of Woe is me! Quit picking on me! Elect me because I’m a fall guy!

Crypto crying for deep regulation

Crypto crying for deep regulation

Dubai has taken several steps such as setting up a Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority for regulating the digital assets market outside of certain jurisdictions such as Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)

Sona Sikka - The Liquid Gold

Sona Sikka - The Liquid Gold

Superb quality of edible oil, coupled with hard work and the commitment of chairman Shyam Sunder Chhugani, have been instrumental in Sona Sikka earning the title of 'Best Liquid Gold'

Exxeella Education Group LLC now marks its presence into UAE

Exxeella Education Group LLC now marks its presence into UAE

Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Predict and win with TrueWin

Predict and win with TrueWin

The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch, so why not double the fun with a host of thrilling games when you play with TrueWin?

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Requiem for a telescope

Requiem for a telescope

Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning

Who runs the world? Ants

Who runs the world? Ants

The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them

