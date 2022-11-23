Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United; where will former Real Madrid and Juventus star go next?
The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet, having stated that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup
The defender collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais during match against Argentina
Fans speak about how the victory will change the mindset of regional teams
‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
The annual meetings brought together all government entities to discuss challenges and strategies related to the country’s development plan
Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave the Asian champions a stunning upset over European giants
Language certainly was no barrier as these football fans celebrated two historic victories for Asian teams over two football powerhouses
Organisers report a huge spike in ticket demand, particularly for Saudi Arabia matches, after the team's historic win over Argentina
The partnership brings LG Ad Solutions' CTV advertising to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
WAHED is delighted to announce a brand-new partnership with Creator's Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creator's Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.
vivo becomes the fastest growing smartphone in the Middle East and is the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, says Saeed Klaib, Regional PR and Social Media Manager at vivo Middle East
Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry's biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 - 24 November 2022, for three days of networking and making connections.
Despite the fact that he may be past his prime, the Portuguese player remains one of football's most lethal finishers to his day
The French national inspired his players with a half-time talk on Tuesday, following which the team fought back to secure a stunning win over Argentina
He says he will also purchase a flat in Dubai so his family can live in this 'city of dreams'
Its Celebration Walk will be decorated with the verses of the national anthem, while the Carnaval will light up with UAE-themed display
Circular also states that the regulation will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa but will exclude residence or employment visas
A photo released by the cops shows a 4WD driving against the traffic at a roundabout
It took the authorities more than a day to get the major blaze under control, police say
In one of the greatest World Cup upsets ever, the kingdom beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 in Doha on Tuesday, ending the latter's 36-match winning streak
Three others drive home with luxury vehicles, including a school teacher in Fujairah who won a BMW car
They have covered over 5,700km in two weeks, and are bonding during their journey to Fifa World Cup
Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
Leaders from across the region express their joy on social media
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice
The complainant stated that he was unable to carry out his work for many weeks, which negatively affected his entitlements and allowances from his job
Many residents who participated in the fitness challenge have nearly stopped using single-use plastics since they were provided with eco-friendly alternatives
Expanded 20-team tournament in West Indies & USA will feature league matches in four group stages leading up to a Super 8 phase
Here's a look at GE's top innovations and initiatives in the march towards net zero
Superb quality of edible oil, coupled with hard work and the commitment of chairman Shyam Sunder Chhugani, have been instrumental in Sona Sikka earning the title of 'Best Liquid Gold'
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
The excitement among fans is at a fever pitch, so why not double the fun with a host of thrilling games when you play with TrueWin?
The five winners of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub Awards are raising awareness for climate change.
As the UAE gears up for the National Day celebrations, Emirates Draw has two special announcements to honour 51 glorious years of the nation.
The popular artist dropped into the Khaleej Times office for a chat
Students from GEMS Modern Academy come together for this inspirational play adapted and directed by Kevin Oliver
The superstar's interior designer wife has given the entrance to their home a whole new look
We bring you six top options, complete with entertainment, food, great views, for catching all the latest football action from Qatar
An Open Call invited students to submit their best creative ideas and designs for an installation to be built in the middle of Al Majaz Island in Sharjah
He was given two treatment options: A surgery to remove a gland or a protocol with chemotherapy and radiation
Medical expert says an integrated approach may increase the chances of improving treatment, with a diverse team working together to manage related health conditions
The centre will focus on implementing the necessary arrangements to serve as an importer of corneas and other eye-related tissues into the region
Both units are intended to provide immediate and easy access to urgent but non-life-threatening conditions
If you have had panic attacks in the past, and you realise that you are starting to have another, these tips can help anchor you in the moment
According to the ‘Health and Wellbeing in the Mena’ survey, 94 per cent respondents have the intention to become regularly active
The initiative included entertainment programmes featuring singing, dancing, and orchestra performances for the workers who came to get checked
Teens who use these products are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future, according to global health authorities
Both contracts fell by as much as $3/bbl after rising by over $1/bbl earlier in the session, “following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”
The G7, including the United States, as well as the whole of the European Union and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on December 5
Abu Dhabi-listed companies showed the biggest y-o-y profitability improvement during Q3 with net profits almost doubling to $9.1 billion as compared to $ 4.7 billion Q3-2021
Both entities join hands to expand grocery offerings for online customers
Lack of quality data is considered one of the biggest challenges to achieving the global climate goals
The measures taken in relation to energy and climate rank high among the country's goals for the next 50 years
Passengers can also travel to Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class
Companies must double pace of emission reduction from now till 2030 to achieve 80% target by 2050
The loss has put huge pressure on Lionel Messi, who is yet to win a World Cup title for his country
The defender collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais during match against Argentina
This marks a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club
Season six will see the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others
SAMP Army is a US-based franchise and many of the players come from the US and Canada
The event will be held at the Al Nasr Club in Oud Metha
The Black Caps were bowled out for 160 in their innings. India then laboured to 75 for four in their nine overs before the rain started
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tied with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the second spot in the championship, ending up with 308 points – three more than the latter
After Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, the Germans will be on high alert in their opening match against Japan
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them
A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words
A farm sanctuary in New York is investigating the inner lives of cows and chickens — but only if they volunteer
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike