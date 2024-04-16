‘Our phones are ringing nonstop’: Restaurants, groceries urge patience amid delays

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:51 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:54 PM

Restaurants and groceries are experiencing a surge in demand for deliveries as residents are urged to cope with delays and difficulties in accessing essential goods. With heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads, delivery executives are grappling with challenges in fulfilling orders and serving customers promptly.

“Our phones have been ringing nonstop with orders since 6 am. We have received over a hundred calls until now for the delivery of breakfast. However, for lunch, residents have started to call us as they want to enjoy the weather rather than being busy cooking,” said Nazir, owner of Al Farheen restaurant in Sharjah.

“Despite our best efforts, we're facing delays in deliveries due to the adverse weather conditions and water-logged roads. We urge our customers to bear with us as we work tirelessly to meet their needs,” said Nazir.

A delivery rider from Calicut restaurant in Al Nahda said that deliveries are slow today due to adverse weather. “I could deliver only 20 food packets until now. We are being inundated with calls for food deliveries,” said the delivery agent.

“We are doing our best to cater to every client of ours and kindly urge them to bear with us for delays as we have to navigate through the roads submerged in water,” added the delivery agent.

Similarly, grocery stores are inundated with requests for home deliveries as residents opt to stay indoors to avoid the adverse weather. “We are doing our best to accommodate all orders, but the volume of requests has been overwhelming,” said the cashier at Al Madeena Grocery in Al Nahda Dubai. “We kindly ask our customers to exercise patience as we navigate through these challenging circumstances,”

Some groceries pause deliveries

As heavy orders inundate groceries across the UAE amidst the challenging weather conditions, some are forced to pause their delivery services to manage the demand. Al Jaddaf grocery in Al Nahda, Sharjah, has temporarily halted their deliveries as they grappled with the surge in orders.

“Due to the unprecedented number of orders, we have made the difficult decision to pause our delivery services temporarily,” said the cashier at Al Jaddaf grocery adding that they will be resuming their services as soon as possible.

