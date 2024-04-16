UAE: People opt for public transport, carpool to reach workplace in Dubai, Sharjah

On the Immigration Street in Sharjah. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:16 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 1:36 PM

As heavy rainfall continues to lash various parts of the UAE, including Dubai and Sharjah, residents are adapting to the challenging weather conditions by going for alternative modes of transportation. With waterlogged roads, many have turned to public transport or carpooling to ensure a smooth commute to work.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted bad weather for nearly two days in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, advising residents to prepare for unsettled conditions. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms in many areas, is being experienced in many parts of the country since Tuesday morning.

Public transport becomes a lifeline

Mohammed Usman, a Sudanese resident residing in Al Nahda, travelled by public transport to his business establishment in Al Ras. “I usually drive to work, but with the roads submerged in water, it's just not safe to drive. I walked to the Dubai border and opted for a bus to Stadium Metro Station,” said Usman.

Al Nahda Road, Sharjah. Photo: Shihab

“From there, I hopped on the Metro to reach my office in Al Ras. I'm not taking out my car, at least I know I'll get to the workplace without any trouble,” added Usman.

Another resident, Ahmed al Najar, an Egyptian expat whose car was partially in water said that he wasn't able to get it out. “Getting the car out was a risk that would damage essential components. So I opted to call for a cab to commute to my office,” said Al Najar.

“Also, I did not want to risk getting stuck in traffic or damaging my car in the heavy rain. Taking the cab is a bit of inconvenience as I have to commute within Dubai, compared to the hassle of driving,” said Al Najar.

Community bonding through carpools

In addition to opting for public transport, many residents have resorted to carpooling as a practical solution. Those with low ground clearance cars chose to commute with neighbors who own SUVs to navigate through the waterlogged streets safely.

“I offered to carpool with my neighbor who has an SUV, because my car would never make it through these flooded roads,” said Ravi Das, a of Al Nahda in Dubai. “It's great to see people coming together and helping each other out during these challenging times,” said Das.

Ittihad Road from Sharjah to Dubai, which usually faces bumper-to-bumper traffic, was seen with minimal traffic during the morning rush hour, with only a few vehicles braving the bad weather.

A municipal worker at Umm Hurair area in Karama, Dubai, on Tuesday. Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Opting for work-from-home

Meanwhile, some residents have chosen to work from their homes to avoid the hassle of commuting.

“I've decided to work from home today. It's just not worth the risk of getting stuck in traffic or dealing with flooded roads,” said Khalid, a sales executive at a real estate firm in Dubai. “Thankfully, my company has flexible work arrangements, so I can still get my work done without having to brave the bad weather,”

Navigating through water puddles

Residents who left their homes for the office around 8.45 am faced significant delays as it started pouring down heavily, with many not reaching their destinations until 10 am due to roads submerged in water in various parts of Dubai and Sharjah.

Al Nahda Road, Sharjah. Photo: Shihab

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging, causing traffic congestion and slowing down their travel. “I left for the office around 8.50 am and by the time I was in the parking lot, it started raining heavily,” said Mohammed Abunael, a marketing executive, who had to attend a meeting in New Gold Souk Extension.

“When I checked the google maps, it showed just 23 minutes to reach my destination. But when I was on my way, I encountered many puddles on the road and I had to navigate through them, which caused significant delays,” added Abunael.

As a result of various strategies opted by the residents, many private parking lots in Sharjah were full by 9 am, indicating a shift in commuting patterns.

'Delighted to arrive early'

Sharjah resident, Asim M. said commuted from Al Nahda Sharjah to his workplace in Dubai and was delighted to arrive early with minimal traffic. "Thanks to minimal traffic, I arrived at the office faster than usual. Normally, the journey takes an hour due to congestion, but today I made it in just thirty minutes. While there were instances of waterlogging, the roads were surprisingly clear as all schools are doing remote learning and most companies have adopted work-from-home policies,” said Asim.

"Although I encountered heavy water logging around the Al Garhoud and Al Nahda areas, the situation remains manageable due to proactive measures by both the government and private companies. Due to this, people venturing out for urgent matters are still able to reach their destinations on time,” added Asim.

