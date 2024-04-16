UAE tour operators cancel desert safari, cruises amid heavy rain, hail

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 12:02 PM

Tour operators across the UAE have cancelled desert safaris, cruises, and mountain climbing trips following heavy showers hitting several parts of the country today.

Komal, a manager at Arabian Tours, confirmed that they have called off all outdoor activities until Wednesday due to the inclement weather. She assured customers, stating, "All those who booked desert safaris, cruise trips, and other activities will be refunded."

Mohammad Amjad, a desert safari driver said it is unlikely the desert safaris will resume until the weather clears up completely.

"Contrary to popular belief, wet sand offers better traction, but where's the thrill in that? What's the point of a desert safari if you can't experience the exhilaration of navigating through the dry, shifting dunes?" he reasoned.

Ghaffar Suhani of Desert Journey Tourism said their popular Hatta Mountain tour has been cancelled.

The Dh500 tour covers pick-up, drop-off, and visits to Hatta Dam, known for kayaking, and Hill Park, a favorite spot for hikers.

"We didn't accept bookings for any of these activities because we were aware of the weather forecast. However, the reality is far worse than we had anticipated," said Suhani.

