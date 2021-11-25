Watch the world's most smallest singer's soulful rendition of the UAE national anthem
Year of the 50th1 day ago
A fourth Emirate has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines on the occasion of the upcoming UAE National Day.
On Thursday, authorities in Fujairah announced that motorists in the Emirate can also avail of a 50 per cent discount scheme on traffic fines.
The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.
It comes as authorities in Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain also declared similar schemes earlier this month.
Motorists can avail discount in Fujairah for a period of 50 days starting from November 28, 2021. The discount is applicable on fines incurred until November 25.
The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2. Nation-wide events and celebrations have been announced to mark the milestone event.
Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.
