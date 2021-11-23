UAE Golden Jubilee: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain

The police urged drivers to comply with the law to avoid penalties
Transport5 days ago
A third Emirate has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines on the occasion of the upcoming UAE National Day.
On Tuesday, authorities in Umm Al Quwain announced that motorists in the Emirate can also avail of a 50 per cent discount scheme on traffic fines.
The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.
It comes as authorities in Ajman and Sharjah also declared similar schemes earlier this week.
Motorists can avail discount in UAQ starting from December 1, 2021 until January 6, 2022. The discount is applicable on fines incurred until October 31, 2021.
Ajman residents can get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from November 21 to December 31. Under this 40-day offer, motorists can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released.
Meanwhile, motorists in Sharjah will get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. They can get their vehicle impoundment orders and traffic points cancelled as well.
Residents can avail of the from November 21, 2021, to January 31, 2022. It is applicable on violations registered before November 21 and doesn't cover serious traffic offences.
The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2. Nation-wide events and celebrations have been announced to mark the milestone event.
