UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

50% discount on UAE traffic fines: 3 violations are not covered

Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 1:18 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 1:32 PM

After Sharjah and Ajman, the Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The move is part of the Emirate’s celebration of the 50th UAE National Day.

Residents can avail of the discount from December 1, 2021, to January 6, 2022. The discount applies to violations committed before October 31, 2021.

The police have specified that the following violations are not covered under the scheme:

- Reckless driving that endanger lives of road users.

- Modifying a vehicle’s engine without a permit.

- Covid safety violations.

ALSO READ:

Motorists in Sharjah and Ajman have already started availing of discounts on traffic fines committed in the two Emirates. Here is all you need to know about it.


More news from Year of the 50th