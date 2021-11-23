50% discount on UAE traffic fines: 3 violations are not covered

Jocelyn and her late husband, a former British diplomat, was a key figure during the foundation years of the UAE.
Year of the 50th1 week ago
After Sharjah and Ajman, the Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The move is part of the Emirate’s celebration of the 50th UAE National Day.
Residents can avail of the discount from December 1, 2021, to January 6, 2022. The discount applies to violations committed before October 31, 2021.
The police have specified that the following violations are not covered under the scheme:
- Reckless driving that endanger lives of road users.
- Modifying a vehicle’s engine without a permit.
- Covid safety violations.
ALSO READ:
Motorists in Sharjah and Ajman have already started availing of discounts on traffic fines committed in the two Emirates. Here is all you need to know about it.
Jocelyn and her late husband, a former British diplomat, was a key figure during the foundation years of the UAE.
Year of the 50th1 week ago
The Better Health 50 campaign will run from November 11 up to December 31
Year of the 50th1 week ago
The UAE’s diversity and how it caters to everyone from the labourer to the executive is special
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Fifty staff members from 50 nations unite to perform feat
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Egyptian painter, Diaa Allam, will showcase his creations on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Flag Day on Wednesday.
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Drive to highlights shared values, cooperation with US
Year of the 50th2 weeks ago
Union Coop hypermarkets is giving away free vouchers as part of promotional campaign to mark UAE’s 50th anniversary
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Free school kit includes printable stickers, decorations, postcards, stencils and desk tags.
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago