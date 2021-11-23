50% discount on UAE traffic fines: 3 violations are not covered

Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 1:18 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 1:32 PM

After Sharjah and Ajman, the Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The move is part of the Emirate’s celebration of the 50th UAE National Day.

Residents can avail of the discount from December 1, 2021, to January 6, 2022. The discount applies to violations committed before October 31, 2021.

The police have specified that the following violations are not covered under the scheme:

- Reckless driving that endanger lives of road users.

- Modifying a vehicle’s engine without a permit.

- Covid safety violations.

