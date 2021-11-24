UAE private sector holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day announced

Long weekend for residents as country celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 3:35 PM

Authorities in the UAE have officially announced private sector holidays for Commemoration Day and the 50th National Day.

The Emirates News Agency (Wam) tweeted on Wednesday that employees in UAE's private sector would enjoy three days off from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3.

Since Saturday, December 4, is a weekend, residents would have a four-day break. They will resume work from Sunday, December 5.

The country will be celebrating its 50th birthday this year. Even though it’s a long weekend, residents would do well to spend it in the UAE as the country is going all out to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

At last count, at least 12 spots across the country will be hosting spectacular fireworks.