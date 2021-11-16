50% discount on UAE traffic fines in 2 Emirates: All your questions answered

Free school kit includes printable stickers, decorations, postcards, stencils and desk tags.
To mark the 50th year of the UAE’s union, authorities in Sharjah and Ajman have announced 50 per cent discounts on traffic fines.
The decision aims to ease the financial burden faced by residents and help them clear their fines.
Though the fine discount rate is the same in both Emirates, there are some differences when it comes to validity and dates.
Here is all you need to know:
When can residents pay the discounted fines?
In Sharjah, motorists can avail of the discount for 50 days from November 21, 2021, to January 31, 2022.
In Ajman, the discount is valid for 40 days from November 21 to December 31.
Is the discount applicable on all violations?
The violations must be registered before a certain date.
In Sharjah, the discount is applicable on violations registered before November 21.
In Ajman, it is applicable on violations committed before November 14.
Which offences are not covered under the discount scheme?
Serious offences are not covered under the scheme.
- Sharjah:
Jumping the red light.
Reckless driving that endanger lives of road users.
- Ajman:
Reckless driving that put others in danger.
Modifying a vehicle’s engine without a licence.
My vehicle has been impounded and I have black points on my licence. Can I still avail of the scheme?
In both Emirates, motorists can get their vehicle impoundment orders and traffic points cancelled.
