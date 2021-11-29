UAE: Etihad offers 50% off flight tickets in 50-hour National Day sale

Chef Khulood Atiq collaborated with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism to promote local cuisine
Year of the 50th
Etihad Airways is offering up to 50 per cent off flights to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day. Hurry, though, the airline’s biggest ever online sale is on for 50 hours only.
The sale will run from 10pm on Monday, November 29, and end at midnight, Wednesday, December 1. Tickets are valid for travel until June 14, 2022. Passengers can also book now, and change their flights later “with no additional costs”, Etihad said.
During the 50-hour sale, passengers can fly to any of Etihad’s “select destinations”, such as London, Barcelona, Doha, Rome and Singapore. Fares start as low as Dh695 in Economy and Dh2,495 in Business.
National Day treats
Travellers flying over the National Day holidays will be treated to traditional Emirati cuisine on board Etihad. Children can enjoy an exclusive dessert designed by the youngest Emirati chef, Aysha Al Obeidli. Chef Aysha has designed the traditional Chabab pancakes inspired by the UAE’s national flag.
Passengers travelling on National Day will also be given a limited-edition notebook designed by Emirati artist Maitha Demithan. The notebook features a stunning illustration showing the growth of Abu Dhabi from the desert sands to the thriving city it is today, and looking forward to the future as the country continues to prosper.
