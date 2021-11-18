4-day UAE National Day break: Emirates announces 50% off children’s flight tickets

Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, 'winter break and beyond' begin from Dh1,395.

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 10:43 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 10:48 AM

Planning overseas travel for the UAE National Day break just got cheaper!

To mark the UAE’s 50th National Day, Emirates Airline has announced special fares to a range of destinations.

The offer also includes “50 per cent off adult fares for children”. This means that if you are travelling with children, you get 50 per cent off their fares.

Emirates said UAE travellers can revel in the National Day spirit “by planning a short getaway, or visiting family and friends”.

Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, “winter break and beyond” begin from Dh1,395. The offer is valid for bookings made from today (November 18) till December 5, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

Special fares for key sectors

>> London

Dh2,195: Economy

Dh11,255: Business

>> Bangkok

Dh2,045: Economy

Dh8,555: Business

>> Kuwait

Dh1,395: Economy

Dh6,995: Business

>> New York

3,195: Economy

Dh14,555: Business

>> Mauritius

Dh4,145: Economy

Dh11,555: Business.

Travellers can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on hotels when booking packages with Emirates Holidays.