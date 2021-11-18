'No quarantine but the ticket is too expensive'
Travel5 days ago
Planning overseas travel for the UAE National Day break just got cheaper!
To mark the UAE’s 50th National Day, Emirates Airline has announced special fares to a range of destinations.
The offer also includes “50 per cent off adult fares for children”. This means that if you are travelling with children, you get 50 per cent off their fares.
Emirates said UAE travellers can revel in the National Day spirit “by planning a short getaway, or visiting family and friends”.
Fares for the upcoming long holiday weekend, “winter break and beyond” begin from Dh1,395. The offer is valid for bookings made from today (November 18) till December 5, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.
Special fares for key sectors
>> London
Dh2,195: Economy
Dh11,255: Business
>> Bangkok
Dh2,045: Economy
Dh8,555: Business
>> Kuwait
Dh1,395: Economy
Dh6,995: Business
>> New York
3,195: Economy
Dh14,555: Business
ALSO READ:
>> Mauritius
Dh4,145: Economy
Dh11,555: Business.
Travellers can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on hotels when booking packages with Emirates Holidays.
'No quarantine but the ticket is too expensive'
Travel5 days ago
Hotel isolation will still be mandatory for certain categories of travellers
Travel5 days ago
The four-day weekend commences on Wednesday, December 1
Travel5 days ago
Make the most of the cooler months by exploring picture-perfect camping spots in Sharjah’s desert
Travel6 days ago
Incoming passengers from the countries must conduct the test at their airport of departure
Travel6 days ago
The holiday package includes return flights plus three-night hotel stay with breakfast
Travel6 days ago
The cabinet approved the multiple-entry visa in March this year
Travel1 week ago
Travel industry executives say prices for December have doubled due to high demand and fewer flights
Travel1 week ago