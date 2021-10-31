4-day UAE holidays: Emirates announces special fares

UAE residents will have a long break in the first week of December

Photo: File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 3:18 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 3:23 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has announced special airfares across select destinations in Europe and North America for winter break.

The UAE residents are gearing up for a four-day-long break in the first week of December.

Customers can begin planning their winter break holiday by booking special fares from October 31, until November 7, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

Economy class and business class passengers can enjoy visiting Istanbul from Dh1,945 in economy class and Dh9,995 in business class.

Zurich prices start from Dh2,105 in economy class and Dh10,995 in business class.

Vacationers can book London flights from Dh2,255 in economy class and Dh11,335 in business class.

Manchester tickets start from Dh2,295 in economy class and Dh12,235 in business class; Paris from Dh2,185 in economy class and Dh11,995 in business class; Dublin from Dh2,285 in economy class and Dh11,555 in business class.

Munich flight tickets start from Dh2,185 in economy class and Dh10,985 in business class.

New York fares start from Dh3,205 in economy class and Dh14,655 in business class; Los Angeles from Dh3,285 in economy class and Dh18,995 in business class; Boston from Dh3,005 in economy class and Dh16,755 in business class; Miami from Dh3,245 in economy class and Dh18,555 in business class; and Toronto from Dh3,775 in economy class and Dh15,495 in business class.

ALSO READ:

The last break of 2021 will run from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4, on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com