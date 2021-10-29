Dubai flights: Emirates will resume twice-daily service to Seychelles

Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation will go into effect on October 18.
Emirates will soon resume twice-daily flights to Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan announced while heading a delegation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Dubai-based airline, which previously operated twice-daily flights to Seychelles prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed daily passenger services to Seychelles in August last year.
Speaking at a press conference, President Ramkalawan said the Seychellois delegation in Dubai had a fruitful and successful meeting with tour operators and the resumption of the twice-daily flights is good news for the island nation.
"This in itself shows the confidence the airline has in our country," said Ramkalawan.
The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, spoke about the various investment opportunities in the fisheries sector including the recently launched aquaculture and tuna. Ramkalawan invited potential investors to tap into this market.
The island nation is hosting several conferences at the Expo to showcase the various business opportunities as well as guide interested parties through its investment bureau.
"(Expo) Dubai has been an opportunity well spent and we do hope that 2020 will be the starting place for many exciting adventures," said Ramkalawan.
Participating under the theme 'Preserve Nature', Seychelles Expo 2020 is featuring a sustainability pavilion in the world event which started on October 1 and ends March 31, 2022.
