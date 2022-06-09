Spain to begin monkeypox vaccination of close contacts

Twenty-nine countries have detected infections
World1 day ago
Spain will begin vaccinating close contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases after more than 242 people tested positive for the virus since May 19, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Due to short supply of vaccines, only those who have been in close contact or have a great risk of serious illness can get vaccinated, the ministry added in a statement.
Around 200 of Bavarian Nordic’s Imvanex vaccine arrived in Spain on Monday and the government is waiting to buy more under an EU vaccine purchasing scheme.
ALSO READ:
More than 1,200 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in around 30 countries where the disease is not endemic, most of them in Europe. Spain’s tally of infections rose by nine on Thursday.
Twenty-nine countries have detected infections
World1 day ago
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known
World1 day ago
The Academy Award-winning actor asks Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives
World2 days ago
Most of the fighters died defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces
World2 days ago
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says he would give negotiators until at least the end of the week to reach a deal
World2 days ago
The US removes the $325 million vessel within an hour or two of the Fiji Supreme Court’s ruling
World2 days ago
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province
World2 days ago
The prosecution of Allison Fluke-Ekren is the first in the US of a female Daesh battalion leader
World2 days ago