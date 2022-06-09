Monkeypox: Dubai authority details quarantine procedure for close contacts

The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has detailed the quarantine procedures for close contacts of confirmed monkeypox contacts. Taking to Twitter, the authority shared a guide on the viral zoonotic disease that details all the relevant procedures.
The DHA defines a close contact as a “person who has been in close contact for a long period of time with a confirmed case of monkeypox or with an infected animal”.
The authority will contact and inform the individual that he/she is a close contact.
He/she must spend 21 days in quarantine until it is confirmed that the person is free of the disease.
>> Availability of a well-ventilated single room with an attached bathroom.
>> The infected person must use his/her own personal items.
What close contacts must do during quarantine
>> Monitor the appearance of any symptoms such as fever, rash or swollen lymph nodes.
>> Do daily temperature checks.
>> Follow precautionary measures such as washing hands frequently. Clothes should be washed separately.
>> If any symptoms appear, the person must contact the DHA’s call centre on 800342.
>> They must not donate blood, cells, tissues, breast milk or organs.
>> They must confine themselves in a single room for 21 days.
>> There is no need for a PCR laboratory test if the person does not experience any symptoms.
>> If symptoms appear, the close contact must go to the nearest health centre or hospital.
>> If the test result is positive, the patient will be informed about the isolation procedures.
>> If the test result is negative, the contact must continue to quarantine for 21 days.
