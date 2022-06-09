Monkeypox: Dubai authority details quarantine procedure for close contacts

The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 10:25 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has detailed the quarantine procedures for close contacts of confirmed monkeypox contacts. Taking to Twitter, the authority shared a guide on the viral zoonotic disease that details all the relevant procedures.

Who is considered a monkeypox close contact?

The DHA defines a close contact as a “person who has been in close contact for a long period of time with a confirmed case of monkeypox or with an infected animal”.

The authority will contact and inform the individual that he/she is a close contact.

What must a close contact do?

He/she must spend 21 days in quarantine until it is confirmed that the person is free of the disease.

Home quarantine requirements

>> Availability of a well-ventilated single room with an attached bathroom.

>> The infected person must use his/her own personal items.

What close contacts must do during quarantine

>> Monitor the appearance of any symptoms such as fever, rash or swollen lymph nodes.

>> Do daily temperature checks.

>> Follow precautionary measures such as washing hands frequently. Clothes should be washed separately.

>> If any symptoms appear, the person must contact the DHA’s call centre on 800342.

>> They must not donate blood, cells, tissues, breast milk or organs.

Journey of a close contact

>> They must confine themselves in a single room for 21 days.

>> There is no need for a PCR laboratory test if the person does not experience any symptoms.

>> If symptoms appear, the close contact must go to the nearest health centre or hospital.

>> If the test result is positive, the patient will be informed about the isolation procedures.

>> If the test result is negative, the contact must continue to quarantine for 21 days.